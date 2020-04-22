Howl-oween in April; why people are dressing up tonight, howling

DENVER (KDVR)– Each night at 8 o’clock, neighbors go out onto their balconies or patios to howl and cheer. On Wednesday, the howling will move to a new level: Howloween. A chance for neighbors to not only go out and howl, but to also dress up in costumes while howling.

Shelsea Ochoa and Brice Maiurro started the Go Outside and Howl at 8 p.m. Facebook page.

While people howl for different reasons, many see it as a chance to celebrate the medical first responders on the front line of the COVID-19 crisis.

The description in the Facebook post states, “April 22nd, the New Moon, is Howloween! Get out your costumes, cover your tulips in fake spiderwebs and prepare to Howl at 8pm in your time zone!”

Happy Howl-oween!