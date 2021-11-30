How will Colorado handle new variant? State health leaders provide update

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will provide an update on COVID-19 in our state on Tuesday, as local doctors tell FOX31 they believe the newly-identified omicron variant could be in the state soon.

This comes as some COVID-19 metrics are dropping in Colorado, but positivity rates remain high across the state compared to the rest of the country.

Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist, Rachel Jervis, epidemiologist and Emily Travanty, state lab director will address a wide range of issues in Colorado and take questions from the media.

You can watch the news conference at 1:40 p.m. on FOX31 NOW in the player above.