How volunteers are making sure child abuse victims are safe during a pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — Across Colorado, hundreds of court-appointed special advocates, or CASA volunteers, are navigating a new normal. They’re the people that check in on child abuse victims in the state, but now have to do that remotely.

“My CASA kid is only 14 1/2 months, a female we’ll call Kelly,” said Bruce Lane, a Boulder volunteer during a virtual town hall of advocates across the state.

Volunteers used fake names for their children to protect their privacy, but were able to help share techniques they’ve picked up when trying to engage these kids over FaceTime or Skype.

“When you do that with a 14 1/2-month-old, you have to first get her interest,” Lane said. “So I’ve been sitting in the same chair, but I’ve been loaded down with all sorts of dolls and snugglies.”

As one can imagine, it’s not as easy for volunteers to engage and connect with these children digitally as it was before. Some were assigned to new cases recently, and have only interacted through a screen.

“I’m missing the one-on-one connection that I was able to have when I could actually visit the kids,” said Susan Erb with CASA of Mesa County.

The number of calls to the state’s child abuse and neglect hotline has dropped drastically in the time since Colorado’s stay-at-home order went into effect.

The call center received 20,620 calls in April 2019, compared to only 13,055 calls this April.

“In our office alone, since the governor’s order, we’ve seen an 80 percent reduction in child abuse cases,” said 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler. “That can not be because people have just decided, ‘Gosh darn it COVID-19, I’m going to be a better parent. I’m not going to abuse my kid.’ Doesn’t work like that.”

Brauchler says the lack of regular interactions with mandatory reporters, like teachers, likely explains the precipitous drop in reports.

Colorado’s Department of Human Services just introduced a new toolkit to help teachers spot the signs of abuse and neglect in the virtual classroom. They have online training and guides to help keep students safe.

Meanwhile, CASA volunteers are trying to get creative when it comes to identifying signs of abuse in the home, when engaging digitally with their assigned children.

“I’ve been playing ‘I Spy,’ and that’s one of the ways I’ve been able to make sure that he’s safe and check out the home,” said Jane Dvorak with CASA of Jefferson and Gilpin County. “I’ve been able to make sure the house is clean, and I ask him what he’s been eating. ‘Take me into the kitchen and show me what your dishes look like.’”

Illuminate Colorado has tips for strengthening families, as stress levels are high during the pandemic, in hopes it could help prevent more child abuse and neglect in Colorado:

1. Parental Resilience

Right now, stress is high. You’ve likely felt a little short-temper, yelled or not been your best-self at moments. Everyone needs to practice self-care right now, especially parents. Take care of yourself, to take care of your kids.

Share a mindfulness or stress management tip, encourage others parents to give themselves permission to not be perfect.

2. Social Connections

Right now, while everyone is encouraged to physically distance ourselves from each other, that doesn’t mean we need to socially isolate from one another. In fact, we need to connect more with one another to share support, tips, advice or just talk.

Share your real experiences, advice, a laugh or cry with one another. There are many ways to connect online, pick up the phone and talk to each other, or get outside to sing, dance or share a long-distance conversation.

3. Concrete Supports in Times of Need

Right now, we need to ensure that we all have what we need to be well – regardless of how we earn a living or how much we make. People already pushed to the brink by low wages and high housing costs will be most affected by this virus and an economic slowdown. This is the time to live up to our ideal of justice for all.

Share tips, resources and stories about programs that have helped you get through tough times. Hearing stories and recommendations from other parents who have accessed support is incredibly impactful.

4. Knowledge of Parenting and Child Development

Right now, many parents are trying to make sure online learning is happening at home or just navigating the normal journey through parenthood from early childhood developmental milestones to survival strategies for raising teens, and everything in between.

Share tips, resources and activities on parenting and child development.

5. Social & Emotional Competence of Children

Right now, children of all ages are feeling a lot of emotions. Astrong social and emotional foundation in early childhood powerfully impacts children’s later positive attitudes and behaviors, academic performance, career path, and adult health outcomes. Many kids are grieving over the loss of their regular routine and missing their friends or even major milestones like graduation or prom for the Class of 2020.