How to travel safely during the COVID-19 delta variant

Travel suitcase and medical mask. The ban on travel during the epidemic of coronavirus and quarantine against corona virus or covid-19 concept.

DENVER (KDVR) — AAA has come out with a new travel guide surrounding the COVID-19 delta variant.

With more Americans traveling this summer, many wonder how to navigate their summer plans safely with the emerging Delta variant. AAA has a few thoughts.

Is it safe to travel during the COVID-19 Delta variant?

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people are able to travel within the U.S. at low risk of contracting the Delta variant. Those who remain unvaccinated are suggested to put off their travel. Not only is there higher risk of getting sick, but many destinations require proof of vaccination.

Mask recommendations for travelers

The CDC recently changed its guidelines to recommend travelers wear a mask in areas of high COVID-19 transmission rates, whether you are vaccinated or not.

Modes of travel — what can you expect?

Road trips: Road trips are more flexible than flights, however, make sure to educate yourself on different COVID-19 restrictions in the states and cities you are visiting.

Air travel: As the CDC states, viruses and other germs do not circulate as easily on flights due to the air filtration on planes. It is still required that passengers wear masks. AAA recommends passengers enroll in TSA PreCheck to avoid crowds at the airport.

Accommodations: Since the pandemic began, travelers expect a higher level of cleanliness in their rooms. AAA has organized resources to find the accommodations best rated in cleanliness. Another tip is to contact your hotel to ask what precautions they are taking to keep your room as hygienic as possible.

Traveling with kids: AAA suggests following CDC guidelines for unvaccinated people when it comes to traveling with children. Road trips are the easiest way to avoid large groups of people. Avoid crowded destinations, wear masks and if you must fly, try to get a direct flight. All children above the age of two must wear masks on flights.

International travel: International travel is still a tad complicated at this point. That’s why AAA suggests travelers work with a travel agent to make sure plans run smoothly.

The CDC strongly recommends travelers be fully vaccinated before traveling internationally. Certain destinations require proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test result three to five days before travel.

Delays in passport applications are no joke, on average taking 16 weeks to fully process. Expedited passport applications average around 12 weeks. AAA recommends travelers apply for a passport six months out from their travel plans.