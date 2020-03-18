How to stay productive and cyber secure at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Sara Sutton is no stranger to her at-home office.

“I was pregnant with my first son, and I was recently laid off,” Sutton said. “So I was looking for an opportunity that would allow me the flexibility to be a mom as well as stay in my career path.”

That was her motivation behind starting Flexjobs, an online service to find jobs where you can work remotely.

“Roles that employers never thought could be done remotely are currently having to be done remotely,” Sutton said.

According to Flexjobs, Colorado has the largest remote working population in the country, at nearly 8%.

Sutton recommends setting up a designated work space in your home, and setting boundaries and expectations with your family or roommates.

“Simplifying your desk space,” Sutton said. “Removing distracting pictures or posters.”

Working from home could also open you up to risk.

“Anyone who is within WiFi range can likely eavesdrop on the signal,” said Mitch Tanenbaum with CyberCecurity LLC.

Experts like Tanenbaum say hackers can create fake WiFi networks, which users may mistake for their own. Also, downloading files from a company virtually private network, or VPN, could expose that data to malware.

“Those files are in the computer and available for a piece of malware to steal,” Tanenbaum said.

Another thing to keep an eye out for: phishing scams and emails on coronavirus related topics, or coronavirus maps with bad URLs. Tanenbaum says pay attention and only click on reliable sources and links to protect your data.