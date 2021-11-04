How to get a free at-home COVID-19 test in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — If you need to get tested for COVID-19 or need a negative coronavirus test to make sure you’re safe to attend an event, the state of Colorado has free, at-home tests that can be shipped straight to your house.

The program uses Abbott BinaxNOW™ rapid antigen tests that show results within 15 minutes, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Each order includes four tests, which you can use to test yourself or your children. If you are interested in receiving multiple kits, you will need to reorder tests. CDPHE said tests do not automatically ship on a recurring basis.

“If you have symptoms, you should get tested immediately and isolate. You may visit Testing for COVID-19 for a list of more than 100 free state-sponsored COVID-19 testing sites across the state,” CDPHE said.

CDPHE said the over-the-counter test results may not be accepted as proof of negative results for some situations.

This at-home testing program cannot be used for Colorado state employee testing requirements without a special accommodation, according to CDPHE.