How to avoid COVID testing delays

DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 testing delays are reported at the Water World testing site in Federal Heights. Public health officials say it is important to register correctly and use available resources.

Adams County officials tell the FOX31 Problem Solvers the problem is not widespread and Mako Medical, which runs several testing sites across the Denver metro area, is aware of the issue and working to address any delays. FOX31 reached out to the company but did not receive a response.

The Water World site can administer 1,500 tests per day.

Adams County says registration is required each time you get a COVID-19 test. Using previous registration codes can delay results. You can get a QR code for a pre-registration link.

For results, you can text Mako, go to a separate website or scan another QR code to get a link.

Additional information is available on Adams County’s website.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) posted a tweet advising that anyone tested should continue to use the Mako portal first; however, a state call center is now activated to support getting test results to those waiting for them.

The CDPHE has details on the testing notification process on its website.