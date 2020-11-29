How the Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform during a pandemic

Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform as two fans sit among cardboard characters from the show South Park during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER (KDVR) — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the whole NFL experience, even for the cheerleaders.

This week no fans were allowed at Empower Field at Mile High.

Even when some fans were allowed, only limited personnel were allowed on the field during NFL games. So the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders recorded their performances on the field.

“We show them on the jumbotron, just like our fans would see at a normal game, and then we dance along side it in the south stands,” Taylor Strickland, one of the cheerleaders said.

Chelsea Jones, another cheerleader, says the group has adapted. “Although it’s been different, it’s been really special,” Jones said.

“Our game day experience has changed a lot, but what it has really meant to us is we’ve been able to do a lot of community events,” Strickland added.

The women say they enjoy the community events and they enjoy the Facebook Live pregame shows at Mini Mile High, right outside the stadium.

“We’ll perform with the band, and Miles, and Thunder is there, so it’s a little fun way to get the crowd pumped up for the fans watching at home,” Jones said.

The group takes precautions and practice mostly over zoom.

They say this season has brought great lessons in gratitude and perseverance. “I think it’s amazing that we’ve still been able to come together as a team and show Broncos country that we are still hopeful underneath any of the circumstances,” Jones said.