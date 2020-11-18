How risky is gathering in-person for Thanksgiving? DU scientist explains

DENVER (KDVR) — New research developed by a University of Denver professor is providing insight into why public health officials are sounding the alarm on in-person Thanksgiving gatherings. Alex Huffman, a DU associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry, has been busy calculating transmission risk.

As an aerosol scientist, Huffman has been studying virus in the air. In July, he adopted a widely-used model to analyze COVID-19 transmission risk in classrooms at the University of Denver. Now his focus is on Thanksgiving.

“Over the last week or so I’ve been especially stressed,” Huffman said.

He said he’s stressed over reports of people openly admitting they plan to buck public health recommendations and physically gather.

“It’s really risky,” he warned. “And this is not a surprise, honestly.”

Huffman’s calculations involve room size, number of people, ventilation and duration.

Here’s what Huffman discovered: In a medium sized dining room with ten people seated for a Thanksgiving meal for two hours– if one person is infected– there’s roughly a 60 to 80 percent chance that someone else will be going home as newly infected. This is because people can’t wear masks when eating and drinking. And while distancing helps, it only does so much.

“When you talk you have a spray of big droplets that comes out, and also a big plume of the smaller particles that come out,” Huffman said. “The smaller stuff will stay suspended in the room for a long time.”

The professor realizes gatherings will still happen despite repeated pleas from public health officials. If you choose to gather, he recommends using HEPA filters. Those filter are in short supply. A do-it-yourself solution might be the next best thing.

A box fan, high quality furnace filter and tape will do more than what many might realize. The filter, affixed to the suctioning side of the fan, will help filter air.

Huffman also spoke about certain people who emit much more virus than others, commonly called “super spreaders.” If one of those asymptomatic people are at your table, he said you can almost be certain everyone in that gathering will go home infected.