How much power does Gov. Polis have during a state of emergency?

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis has declared a state of emergency over COVID-19 concerns.

On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began referring to the outbreak as a pandemic.

Now, a question is: how much power does Polis have? In short, he has a lot.

A recent document prepared by Colorado’s non-partisan Office of Legislative Legal Services details Polis’ wide-ranging powers.

Polis’ powers include but are not limited to:

Using the Colorado National Guard to carry out orders

Direct an evacuation of any area

Commandeer any private property

Suspend selling of alcoholic beverages, firearms and explosives

Unilaterally order the buying or taking of medicines and vaccines

Order physicians and hospitals to take or stop taking patients

Issue a quarantine of a person or property

Destroy objects that threaten public health

Determine how to safely dispose of corpses

Provide up to $5,000 to impacted families

Change how state business is conducted

Relocate the seat of government

