How much power does Gov. Polis have during a state of emergency?

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis has declared a state of emergency over COVID-19 concerns.

On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began referring to the outbreak as a pandemic.

Now, a question is: how much power does Polis have? In short, he has a lot.

A recent document prepared by Colorado’s non-partisan Office of Legislative Legal Services details Polis’ wide-ranging powers.

Polis’ powers include but are not limited to:

  • Using the Colorado National Guard to carry out orders
  • Direct an evacuation of any area
  • Commandeer any private property
  • Suspend selling of alcoholic beverages, firearms and explosives
  • Unilaterally order the buying or taking of medicines and vaccines
  • Order physicians and hospitals to take or stop taking patients
  • Issue a quarantine of a person or property
  • Destroy objects that threaten public health
  • Determine how to safely dispose of corpses
  • Provide up to $5,000 to impacted families
  • Change how state business is conducted
  • Relocate the seat of government

