How many complaints have counties received since mask mandates were issued?

DENVER (KDVR) — Several Colorado counties announced a public health order requiring masks last week.

We reached out to each county to see if any citations have been issued or if any complaints have been made since the mask requirements started.

So far, no citations have been issued. Here’s what each county has said about complaints as of Nov. 30 at 10:15 a.m.:

Tri-County Health Department: 70 complaints as of Nov. 30

Denver County: 55 complaints as of Nov. 30

Jefferson County: “a handful” of complaints

“We’ve had 3 times as many businesses and facilities request to be a Fully Vaccinated Facility, compared with only a handful of complaints submitted against businesses. Our local businesses have stepped up to do their part throughout the pandemic, too, and since the public health order went into effect last Wednesday, feedback from both residents and businesses has been very positive,” shared a spokesperson for Jefferson County.

Most of the mask requirements will remain in effect until at least January.

We will update this story when we receive responses from other counties.