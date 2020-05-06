How Denver metro counties are transitioning to ‘Safer at Home’ guidelines

DENVER (KDVR) — While each county is unique in its fight against COVID-19, most Denver metro counties will start transitioning to a “Safer at Home” model on Saturday, May 9.

Generally, this means one-on-one services, retail shops and offices can open doors to the public and their employees with strict guidelines, including social distancing, protective gear and sanitization.

Offices are allowed to bring back 50% of their employees, but working from home is still encouraged.

In a teleconference on Tuesday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock outlined the city’s plan to transition and his plans for testing. Denver has posted guidelines for which businesses can remain open, and best practices, along with other tips and resources.

The Tri-County Health Department announced Adams and Arapahoe counties will begin transitions to Safer at Home on May 9. The state’s largest local health department has guidelines for those businesses. Douglas County, which is the third county in the group, has already transitioned to Safer at Home.

Arapahoe County will host a town hall on Thursday at 7 p.m. to discuss its transition.

On Thursday, Adams County leaders and Tri-County Health held a town hall about the transition, announcing a series of grants for small businesses, which will include:

Operations: Items including signage, sneeze guards, personal protective equipment, and construction to enable social distancing measures.

Technology: Improvements such as website enhancements, contactless payment implementation, and hardware and software upgrades.

COVID-19 Relief Loans to provide bridge capital to navigate the crisis to complement offerings from the federal Small Business Administration.

Jefferson County will be following the state’s Safer at Home guidelines, and has guidance for the community and businesses as well.

While Denver will mandate shoppers wear face coverings starting Wednesday, Jefferson, Adams and Arapahoe Counties don’t go that far, but health departments strongly encourage mask use for essential shopping.

Boulder, Broomfield and Pitkin Counties will also transition to a Safer at Home model over the weekend.