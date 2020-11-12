How Coloradans are using paint colors that ‘pop’ to boost their mood during COVID-19 stress

DENVER (KDVR) — If the pandemic is making you sad or stressed, Denver-area designers suggest saturating your home with colors to help boost your mood.

There’s plenty of research showing colors can impact us in a psychological way and even help decrease our anxieties.

“It’s really easy to get depressed right now during the pandemic. So when you’re looking at the warmer tones, you feel like there’s some sunshine, there’s some hope that we’ll be through this eventually. And I think that just makes it easier to get through the day,” said Sean Norcross, a designer at Guiry’s in Denver.

Norcross works with several clients in the Denver-metro area who have been looking to spruce up the color of their homes, rooms and offices during the pandemic.

“Normally people are pulling colors that are neutral, more respectable for resale,” Norcross explained.

But during the pandemic, Norcross has seen requests for whites, grays and beige colors fade.

“So Grey was super popular for a long time. It’s definitely not in style right now. People do not need anything more depressing like a grey. If they are going to do neutral tones, they’ve kind of moved up to warmer neutral tones. Warm grey going into beige,” Norcross said.

The colors Coloradans are requesting right now are bright colors that pop.

“It seems like people are going for more pops of color right now. Colors that make them happy, make their more of ’them’. And they’re a lot less concerned about what people might think. They’re designing it for themselves for living now,” Norcross said.

The most popular color being chosen by people in Denver is teal.

“It’s bright, but it’s relaxing. We’re landlocked here, but it kind of reminds of us the ocean. So it’s just a good feeling color,” Norcross said.

Designers, like Norcross, suggest focusing on painting the spaces you occupy most.

“So the home office, kitchen, family room — any of the rooms you’re going to spend the majority of your time in,” Norcross said.