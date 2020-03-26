How busy is Colorado on first stay-at-home day? Watch live as SkyFOX flies over the Denver metro area

DENVER (KDVR) — Is Colorado less busy on the first day of the statewide stay-at-home order enacted by Gov. Jared Polis to fight the COVID-19? FOX31 is sending the SkyFOX helicopter into the air to look at the Denver metro area during what would normally be rush hour.

This live video, exclusive to FOX31 and Channel 2, is showing how many cars and people are out.

The order puts limits on what can be open and also defined what businesses are considered essential and are exempt from the order.

Gov. Polis has urged Coloradans to stay home to help fight the spread of COVID-19.