House Minority staffer who tested positive with COVID-19 last week present at Capitol on Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — According to House Speaker KC Becker, D-Boulder, a House Minority staffer who tested positive with COVID-19 last week attended the special session at the state Capitol on Monday.

Becker’s full statement:

“This afternoon we learned that a House Minority staffer tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was on the House Floor this morning. The staffer has been sent home and is not permitted to return through the special session and until she tests negative. This was a reckless breach of the House’s safety protocols, and it will not be tolerated. The minority’s dangerous disregard for simple and effective protections and this staffer’s presence on the floor has placed the health of every lawmaker and member of staff at risk as we meet to pass critical legislation to help Coloradans get through this crisis. Republicans in the House must put the people of Colorado first and follow the House’s common-sense safety protocols.”

A list of recommendations for COVID-19 protocol were released to members attending the special session ahead of time.