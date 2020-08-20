Hotel, gym closed for COVID-19 health violations, 26 other businesses cited in the past week

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Department of Public Health and the Environment is continuing to monitor and cite businesses that are violating local and state health requirements designed to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Over a period of seven days from Aug. 10 to Aug 17, DPHE cited 28 total businesses including two that were shut down.

You can see the full list of businesses cited during that period below, along with the latest overall enforcement data.

Ongoing cumulative enforcement activity under “Safer-at-Home” order:

Total Contacts to-date: 15,157 Mask-related contacts only: 1,741

Warnings to-date: 13,439; Mask-related warnings only: 1,489

Citations to-date: 115

Placards to-date (Closures): 13

General Violations (GV) Summary

Underlined means closed.

8/17 — Wendy’s 2096 (515 S. Broadway) – 4 out of 7 employees not wearing face coverings and no social distancing in the dining room. 8/17 — Sunnyside Floral ( 2709 W. 38th Ave) – employee not wearing face covering. 8/17 — El Tejado Denver (2651 S. Broadway) – 4 out of 5 employees not wearing face coverings. 8/16—The District (1320 E. 17th Ave)- 4 employees w/o masks 8/16—Okinawa Japanese Cuisine (3927 Tennyson St)- One employee without mask 8/16—Moonlight Diner (6250 Tower Rd)- 3 employees w/o masks 8/15—Dog Haus Biergarten (8416 Northfield Blvd)- Sale of alcohol after 10pm 8/15—Eno’s End Pizzeria (3432 E. Colfax Ave)- Owner without face covering, again. 8/15—Historians (24 Broadway)-2 employees without masks 8/15—The Pioneer (2401 S. University)-Tables outside not adequately spaced/capacity concerns. 8/15—Catfish Haven (4650 Tower Rd 108)-2 employees and a DJ not wearing face coverings properly 8/15-Daughter Thai Kitchen and Bar (1700 Platte St #140)-2 of 6 kitchen employees without face coverings 8/15–Puerto Vallarta Sports Bar (27 Federal Blvd)- 4 employees without masks on within 6 ft of one another 8/15—Texas de Brazil (8390 Northfield Blvd)-One employee without mask; several not worn properly 8/14–Diamond Cabaret (1222 Glenarm)- Issued for customers less than 25 feet from dances and previous orders/GV issued on 8/5 8/14– Native Hotel (1612 Wazee)- Patrons in parties larger than 8 mingling and not social distancing. Previous orders/GV issued on 8/7 8/14—Rio Grande (1525 Blake St)- 12 patrons mingling among two tables on front patio; no social distancing. 8/14—Jamaican Jerk and Barbecue Restaurant (4611 Peoria St)- Chef without mask while working in kitchen. 8/13–Brothers Bar and Grill (8270 E. Northfield Blvd)- An employee in the kitchen had their mask below their chin. Another employee with mask below nose. 8/13–Enzo’s End Pizzeria (3424 E. Colfax Ave) -4 out of 4 employees without face coverings. 8/13–7 Eleven (3990 E. 35th Ave)- An employee observed having their mask below their chin while stocking behind counter. 8/12 — Ed Prather Real Estate (1633 Fillmore St) – ticketed for 3 out of 3 employees not wearing face coverings. 8/12 — Fast Performance (4650 Leyden St) — ticketed, placard, and closure for owner and 9 out of 10 patrons not wearing face coverings while all working out in a single room. Facility previously ticketed on 8/10 for employees not wearing face coverings. 8/11 — Fitness in the City (1212 Delaware St) – ticketed for 7 patrons and 2 employees working out in a group class with no face coverings. 8/11 – E3 gym (1165 S. Broadway) – ticketed for 2 employees not wearing face masks, 1 employee not properly wearing a face mask, 4-5 patrons not properly wearing face coverings, and 7 customers working out within less than 6 feet distancing. 8/10 — Epic Ryde (2823 Larimer St) – ticketed for 8 out of 8 guest and instructor not wearing masks while working out. 8/10 — FAST performance (4650 Leyden St) – ticketed for 3 employees not wearing face coverings. 8/10 — Las Islitas (1550 S. Federal Blvd unit A) – ticketed for 7 out of 12 employees not properly wearing face coverings.