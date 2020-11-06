Hospitalizations up, deaths per case down for Colorado COVID-19

Medical workers treat a patient with Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at the eHnv hospital (Etablissements Hospitaliers du Nord Vaudois) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Switzerland as many countries in Europe impose more coronavirus restrictions as cases of Covid-19 patients spike in a second wave of pandemic. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis and state health officials continue to warn Coloradans about rising case numbers, hospitalizations and positivity rates, but a bright spot does stand out – there are fewer daily deaths per case than ever before.

As of Nov. 4, there were 894 patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 – more than any point. New weekly hospital admissions are climbing every week at rates not seen since at any other point. A greater percentage of Colorado’s ICU beds – 83% – are in use than at any point since the pandemic’s beginning.

The 7-day average for new hospital admissions was 116 – more than any point since late April. The 7-day average for daily new COVID-19 cases is at its highest point ever at 2,374 cases per day – four times higher than the next highest 7-day average from late April.

Death rates, however, have stayed down, though state officials expect them to climb as they typically lag behind hospitalizations.

In Wednesday’s conference call, state officials acknowledged that case numbers are rising because the state’s testing capacity is greater now than in the spring. This means the statistical ratio between deaths and cases is trending down.

The sliding seven-day average deaths per day did trend noticeably upward in October, though it has dipped back down slightly so far in November.

During the same time period, the seven-day average in new cases has gone up dramatically.

This October spike in cases, grim though it is, actually has lessened the daily lethality of COVID-19. At no point since the pandemic began has the daily average deaths per new cases been lower than it is now.