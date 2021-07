AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Hospital team heroes were honored for their work throughout the pandemic at The Medical Center of Aurora on Thursday morning.

A tree and plaque were unveiled commemorating workers and patients effected by COVID-19 during the ceremony. Patients lost during the pandemic were remembered in a tribute.

The Medical Center of Aurora treated and cared for more than 1,600 COVID patients since March 1, 2020, according to hospital officials.