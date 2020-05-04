‘Hospital Cruise’ in Denver replaces typical Cinco de Mayo celebration

DENVER (KDVR) — Typically, the weekend ahead of Cinco de Mayo would have been a busy one for the motorcycle and car enthusiast community.

But, with COVID-19 forcing the cancellation of all Cinco de Mayo events, some car clubs decided to shift gears.

Members of the Mile High Riders and the Showoff Car Club planned a “Hospital Cruise” for frontline workers and patients, driving to various hospitals in the metro Denver area on Sunday.

“It was an amazing feeling seeing how happy everybody was to see that we were out and showing love and support,” said Candice Cardenas, Vice President of Showoff Car Club.

Members from different car and motorcycle groups came out to show their support—some of whom would normally participate in the annual cruising celebration along Federal Boulevard.

“We saw staff that were crying, that just appreciated everything. we saw patients, waving inside their rooms—that kind of thing. It was nice,” Nicole Andrade, with Mile High Riders, told Fox31.

Unfortunately, other events remain indefinitely postponed, like the Latin American Education Foundation’s 10th annual Chicano Pride Ride.

“We were expecting at least another 1,500 motorcycle enthusiasts to come on out and be part of this great ride,” said LAEF Executive Director Jim Chavez.

“It has grown to be the largest motorcycle ride event in the Western side of the United States,” he added.

It’s a huge fundraiser, too.

“We were anticipating that we were going to raise about $25,000, which would have gone to support scholarships for some really talented young people who were planning on going to college this next fall,” Chavez told Fox31.

Organizers will meet later this month to try and decide on a new date and fundraising strategy.