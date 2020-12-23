Homeless Leadership Council pushes for COVID-19 vaccine priority at shelters

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Homeless Leadership Council (HLC) is urging Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to classify homeless service providers as health care workers and prioritize people experiencing homelessness in the Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

In a letter sent to the governor on Dec. 14, HLC stated it additionally wants homeless service providers, including overnight emergency shelter staff, day shelter staff, meal service providers to be included in Phase 1 vaccine distribution.

“The recently released vaccine distribution plan currently doesn’t specify where these critical staff and community members would be prioritized. Despite prior versions of the vaccine plan that did prioritize shelter staff and PEH, the current plan appears to designate homeless services providers and people experiencing homelessness and utilizing shelters as eligible for the vaccine in Phase 3 along with the general public. This is extremely disappointing and concerning,” the HLC letter said.

HLC added that continuing and expanding homeless services during the pandemic has been vital to protecting those experiencing homelessness.

HLC said that, much like health care workers, “Our staff and PEH put themselves at risk through daily direct, sustained, and close contact with thousands of guests and residents who may be contagious.”

Denver, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs have seen devastating outbreaks at shelters, according to HLC, which also added the following examples:

Since March 15th 859 persons experiencing homelessness (PEH) have tested positive in the metro area.

Out of 54 staff and guests recently tested at Denver Rescue Mission’s Harvest Farm in Fort Collins, 46 individuals (85%) were positive for COVID-19.

Urban Peak’s Shelter in Denver had to close to new youth for a full 14 days because 36% of youth tested positive in just one week.

PEH who contract COVID-19 are at increased risk for severe illness. As of December 7, 29% of PEH who have contracted COVID-19 in Denver have required hospitalization, compared to a 10% hospitalization rate in the general population.