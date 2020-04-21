Home testing kit for COVID-19 gets green light, only available for some

BURLINGTON, N.C. (KDVR) — An at-home COVID-19 testing kit made by Burlington based company LabCorb received an emergency use authorization from the FDA Tuesday.

The authorization allows nasal swab tests from the company’s “Pixel” test kit to be collected at home and sent in for testing. The tests do not need any healthcare workers to be present, reducing demand for already scarce protective equipment.

The test kits will first be offered only to healthcare workers and first responders who may have been exposed to the coronavirus or have symptoms.

“Our at-home collection kits are designed to make it easier and safer to test healthcare workers and first responders during this important time,” said the company in a statement.

LabCorp hopes to make the kits available to general consumers in the next few weeks.

The emergency use authorization does not mean the test is FDA approved. The order only clears the test to be used for COVID-19, until the order is revoked.