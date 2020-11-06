‘Home by 10’ order for Denver; new rules for non-essential businesses

DENVER (KDVR) — Mayor Michael Hancock issued a “Home by 10” order for Denver and Denver County that will go into effect on Sunday following a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“This is not about enforcement. This is about saving lives,” shared Mayor Hancock.

Denver residents will be ordered to stay home and non-essential businesses will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The order is expected to last for 30 days.

Here are the rules:

Liquor stores will be required to close at 10 p.m.

People will need to be home from restaurants by 10 p.m.

Order does not extend to essential businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies and hospitals.

“We are not trying to implement a curfew. We are asking people to do their part in saving lives,” shared Mayor Hancock.

FOX31 has learned that protesters will still be allowed to gather. They will be required to wear a mask and be socially distanced.

The order is a Public Health Order, not a law enforcement order. People and businesses out and about or operating from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. could still face a citation.

The coronavirus is spreading among smaller unregulated settings, like friends gathering at people’s homes, and the city wants to try and get a handle on it any way it can.

Mayor Hancock will provide more details on the new order during a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.