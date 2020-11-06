‘Home by 10’ order for Denver; new rules for non-essential businesses

DENVER (KDVR) — Mayor Michael Hancock issued a “Home by 10” order for Denver and Denver County that will go into effect on Sunday following a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“This is not about enforcement. This is about saving lives,” shared Mayor Hancock.

Denver residents will be ordered to stay home and non-essential businesses will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The order is expected to last for 30 days.

Here are the rules:

  • Liquor stores will be required to close at 10 p.m.
  • People will need to be home from restaurants by 10 p.m.
  • Order does not extend to essential businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies and hospitals.

“We are not trying to implement a curfew. We are asking people to do their part in saving lives,” shared Mayor Hancock.

FOX31 has learned that protesters will still be allowed to gather. They will be required to wear a mask and be socially distanced.

The order is a Public Health Order, not a law enforcement order. People and businesses out and about or operating from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. could still face a citation.

The coronavirus is spreading among smaller unregulated settings, like friends gathering at people’s homes, and the city wants to try and get a handle on it any way it can.

Mayor Hancock will provide more details on the new order during a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

