Holiday weekend sparks concerns of potential COVID-19 surge

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says an increase in COVID-19 cases following the Fourth of July will depend on Coloradans’ behavior during the holiday weekend.

Some places around the state have taken action by closing popular gathering spots. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says it plans to monitor “hot spots” where people could congregate. In Clear Creek County, Undersheriff Bruce Snelling says like any holiday weekend, they will have additional staff on hand. He says they anticipate crowds at trailheads, parking lots and campsites. He says they will respond to any reports of large gatherings but want to avoid issuing citations if possible.

“Our hope is to send deputies to that location and try to convince people whatever they’re up to is not a good idea, to limit the number of people they have there, at least wear masks if they’re in a large group and to adhere to all public health orders,”said Snelling.

Snelling says they’ve received information about groups hoarding fireworks and coming together to set them off.

“This would be a terrible time to rely on our volunteer first responders with alpine rescue and our fire department to respond to a fire or a rescue where people had put themselves in danger. That will be our concentration over the weekend,” said Snelling.

According to the CDPHE, they’re prepared in the event of a potential Covid-19 surge following Fourth of July gatherings.

A spokesperson with the department said Thursday, “we have been preparing for a surge in cases from the beginning. Last week, for the first time, we were able to process more than 8,500 tests between our state lab and commercial partners in one day.

The CDPHE says it is also has set up alternative care sites in the event that hospital systens need additional space to care for Covid-19 patients.

People are encouraged to wear face-coverings when around other people, convene only in small groups and maintain six feet of phsyical distancing.