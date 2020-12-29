Holiday impact? See COVID-19 positivity rates for every county in Colorado

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — The holiday season is starting to wind down with only a few days left until the start of 2021.

It will be a few weeks before we see whether or not the holidays will cause an increase in the current COVID-19 levels in Colorado.

The current COVID-19 positivity rate in Colorado is 8.70%. The positivity rate over the past 7 days is 6.09%. These numbers were updated on Monday at 4 p.m.

The highest positivity rate in the state is for Mineral County, which is at 22.7% positivity over the past 2 weeks.

Here are the stats as of 8 a.m. Tuesday for the state of Colorado according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard:

  • Counties in each level:
    • Level Green: 0
    • Level Blue: 1
    • Level Yellow: 3
    • Level Orange: 27
    • Level Red: 33
    • Level Purple: 0

Here’s where every county stands as of 8 a.m. Wednesday (2-week positivity rates):

  • Adams: 9.6%
  • Alamosa: 6.4%
  • Arapahoe: 6.5%
  • Archuleta: 6.9%
  • Baca: 1.9%
  • Bent: 14.5%
  • Boulder: 3.9%
  • Broomfield: 4.8%
  • Chaffee: 5.7
  • Cheyenne: 2.1%
  • Clear Creek: 4.7%
  • Conejos: 5.9%
  • Costilla: 11.1%
  • Crowley: 4.5%
  • Custer: 9.1%
  • Delta: 14.2%
  • Denver: 5.4%
  • Dolores: 8.3%
  • Douglas: 6.6%
  • Eagle: 8.4%
  • Elbert: 11.1%
  • El Paso: 8.3%
  • Fremont: 6.4%
  • Garfield: 10.3%
  • Gilpin: 5.4%
  • Grand: 11.6%
  • Gunnison: 5.4%
  • Hinsdale: Fewer than 20 tests in the past 2 weeks
  • Huerfano: 2%
  • Jackson: 10.3%
  • Jefferson: 5.8%
  • Kiowa: 6.4%
  • Kit Carson: 2.6%
  • Lake: 10.4%
  • La Plata: 6.2%
  • Larimer: 5.8%
  • Las Animas: 3.3%
  • Lincoln: 7.1%
  • Logan: 9%
  • Mesa: 5.9%
  • Mineral: 22.7%
  • Moffat: 8.9%
  • Montezuma: 10.7%
  • Montrose: 11%
  • Morgan: 7.4%
  • Otero: 11.8%
  • Ouray: 2.8%
  • Park: 8.3%
  • Phillips: 2.8%
  • Pitkin: 7.9%
  • Prowers: 8.2%
  • Pueblo: 7.5%
  • Rio Blanco: 4.2%
  • Rio Grande: 2.1%
  • Routt: 5%
  • Saguache: 2.7%
  • San Juan: .9%
  • San Miguel: 5.1%
  • Sedgwick: 1.5%
  • Summit: 5.9%
  • Teller: 5.9%
  • Washington: 10.9%
  • Weld: 9.9%
  • Yuma: 9.5%

COVID-19: When should I quarantine? When can I see people if I’ve been exposed? Here are the facts 

New data is released around 4 p.m. each day.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories