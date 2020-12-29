Holiday impact? See COVID-19 positivity rates for every county in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — The holiday season is starting to wind down with only a few days left until the start of 2021.

It will be a few weeks before we see whether or not the holidays will cause an increase in the current COVID-19 levels in Colorado.

The current COVID-19 positivity rate in Colorado is 8.70%. The positivity rate over the past 7 days is 6.09%. These numbers were updated on Monday at 4 p.m.

The highest positivity rate in the state is for Mineral County, which is at 22.7% positivity over the past 2 weeks.

Here are the stats as of 8 a.m. Tuesday for the state of Colorado according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard:

Counties in each level: Level Green: 0 Level Blue: 1 Level Yellow: 3 Level Orange: 27 Level Red: 33 Level Purple: 0



Here’s where every county stands as of 8 a.m. Wednesday (2-week positivity rates):

Adams: 9.6%

Alamosa: 6.4%

Arapahoe: 6.5%

Archuleta: 6.9%

Baca: 1.9%

Bent: 14.5%

Boulder: 3.9%

Broomfield: 4.8%

Chaffee: 5.7

Cheyenne: 2.1%

Clear Creek: 4.7%

Conejos: 5.9%

Costilla: 11.1%

Crowley: 4.5%

Custer: 9.1%

Delta: 14.2%

Denver: 5.4%

Dolores: 8.3%

Douglas: 6.6%

Eagle: 8.4%

Elbert: 11.1%

El Paso: 8.3%

Fremont: 6.4%

Garfield: 10.3%

Gilpin: 5.4%

Grand: 11.6%

Gunnison: 5.4%

Hinsdale: Fewer than 20 tests in the past 2 weeks

Huerfano: 2%

Jackson: 10.3%

Jefferson: 5.8%

Kiowa: 6.4%

Kit Carson: 2.6%

Lake: 10.4%

La Plata: 6.2%

Larimer: 5.8%

Las Animas: 3.3%

Lincoln: 7.1%

Logan: 9%

Mesa: 5.9%

Mineral: 22.7%

Moffat: 8.9%

Montezuma: 10.7%

Montrose: 11%

Morgan: 7.4%

Otero: 11.8%

Ouray: 2.8%

Park: 8.3%

Phillips: 2.8%

Pitkin: 7.9%

Prowers: 8.2%

Pueblo: 7.5%

Rio Blanco: 4.2%

Rio Grande: 2.1%

Routt: 5%

Saguache: 2.7%

San Juan: .9%

San Miguel: 5.1%

Sedgwick: 1.5%

Summit: 5.9%

Teller: 5.9%

Washington: 10.9%

Weld: 9.9%

Yuma: 9.5%

New data is released around 4 p.m. each day.