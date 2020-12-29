Holiday impact? See COVID-19 positivity rates for every county in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — The holiday season is starting to wind down with only a few days left until the start of 2021.
It will be a few weeks before we see whether or not the holidays will cause an increase in the current COVID-19 levels in Colorado.
The current COVID-19 positivity rate in Colorado is 8.70%. The positivity rate over the past 7 days is 6.09%. These numbers were updated on Monday at 4 p.m.
The highest positivity rate in the state is for Mineral County, which is at 22.7% positivity over the past 2 weeks.
Here are the stats as of 8 a.m. Tuesday for the state of Colorado according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Counties in each level:
- Level Green: 0
- Level Blue: 1
- Level Yellow: 3
- Level Orange: 27
- Level Red: 33
- Level Purple: 0
Here’s where every county stands as of 8 a.m. Wednesday (2-week positivity rates):
- Adams: 9.6%
- Alamosa: 6.4%
- Arapahoe: 6.5%
- Archuleta: 6.9%
- Baca: 1.9%
- Bent: 14.5%
- Boulder: 3.9%
- Broomfield: 4.8%
- Chaffee: 5.7
- Cheyenne: 2.1%
- Clear Creek: 4.7%
- Conejos: 5.9%
- Costilla: 11.1%
- Crowley: 4.5%
- Custer: 9.1%
- Delta: 14.2%
- Denver: 5.4%
- Dolores: 8.3%
- Douglas: 6.6%
- Eagle: 8.4%
- Elbert: 11.1%
- El Paso: 8.3%
- Fremont: 6.4%
- Garfield: 10.3%
- Gilpin: 5.4%
- Grand: 11.6%
- Gunnison: 5.4%
- Hinsdale: Fewer than 20 tests in the past 2 weeks
- Huerfano: 2%
- Jackson: 10.3%
- Jefferson: 5.8%
- Kiowa: 6.4%
- Kit Carson: 2.6%
- Lake: 10.4%
- La Plata: 6.2%
- Larimer: 5.8%
- Las Animas: 3.3%
- Lincoln: 7.1%
- Logan: 9%
- Mesa: 5.9%
- Mineral: 22.7%
- Moffat: 8.9%
- Montezuma: 10.7%
- Montrose: 11%
- Morgan: 7.4%
- Otero: 11.8%
- Ouray: 2.8%
- Park: 8.3%
- Phillips: 2.8%
- Pitkin: 7.9%
- Prowers: 8.2%
- Pueblo: 7.5%
- Rio Blanco: 4.2%
- Rio Grande: 2.1%
- Routt: 5%
- Saguache: 2.7%
- San Juan: .9%
- San Miguel: 5.1%
- Sedgwick: 1.5%
- Summit: 5.9%
- Teller: 5.9%
- Washington: 10.9%
- Weld: 9.9%
- Yuma: 9.5%
New data is released around 4 p.m. each day.