History Colorado reopening museums statewide

DENVER (KDVR) – History Colorado announced in-person opening dates for all eight of it’s museums statewide on Monday:
- History Colorado Center (Denver) – June 22
- Fort Garland Museum & Cultural Center – June 15
- Fort Vasquez (Platteville) – June 17
- Opening Friday, June 19
- The Center for Colorado Women’s History at Byers-Evans House (Denver)
- El Pueblo History Museum
- Trinidad History Museum
- The Ute Indian Museum (Montrose) – June 22
- Healy House Museum & Dexter Cabin (Leadville) will open on a date to be determined
- The Georgetown Loop Railroad has returned to service
History Colorado’s response to COVID-19 includes mandatory timed tickets, member reservations and social distancing. Online events, resources and digital experiences will continue.
“We have thoughtfully planned safe and careful ways to re-welcome our guests this summer at all of our museums. And, for those who prefer to remain safer-at-home, we are rich with digital events and resources, like our new podcasts, our programs for youth and families, and our popular online volunteer project for the Women’s Vote Centennial commemoration,” said Dawn DiPrince, chief operating officer.
New on site offerings include the John Denver Experience , Forty Years on the ’Fax: Colfax Avenue, 1926–1966, Hecho en Colorado and a bat and jersey from Colorado Rockies hall of famer Larry Walker.