Highlands Ranch woman leading effort to help neighbors in need during outbreak

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) -- It was slim pickings in several of the aisles at a Highlands Ranch King Soopers Friday night, but Alexa Borrego said she wouldn't stop until she finds everything on her grocery list.

“I’m going again at a later time when the stores are more stocked,” Borrego said after checking out. “And some people around the community have left their grocery stuff on their porch for me.”

The 22-year-old is shopping for people in Highlands Ranch affected by the coronavirus who either are too vulnerable to leave their home or are suffering financial hardships.

“I just put a post on "Word of Mouth Highlands Ranch" [Facebook page], and it kind of exploded. I got a bunch of responses from people who were like, ‘Thank you so much for posting, we really needed assistance.'"

With schools closing around Colorado, she says it’s mainly families with school-aged kids that have been reaching out for help.

“I thought about the kids who are on free and reduced lunches. I thought, ‘wow. They don’t prepare for these types of things. They prepare for spring break, winter break, all the breaks—but they don’t prepare for this,'" Borrego explained.

So far, four families have reached out for help. Borrego expects more will ask for assistance over the weekend.

“I’m looking more at kids' meals: like mac and cheese, canned goods, veggies, canned fruits —that kind of thing,” she told FOX31.

The toughest things to find in stock have been bread, canned food, and — you guessed it — toilet paper.

“There was some bread, granted. But I could definitely use bread. It’s really hard when stockpiling a bunch of stuff," Borrego said.

Friday evening marked one of at least six grocery trips she plans to take in the next two days. Twenty other volunteers have already jumped in to help.

“I don’t think we have to do massive things in the world. I just think that we each need to do a little bit of something. So taking a weekend out of my life isn’t that big of a deal for me because I know it will ultimately have a bigger impact," Borrego said.

Borrego says she plans on disinfecting all of the canned goods before giving them to families.

She has also asked that volunteers only offer to help if they’re healthy and show no signs of illness.