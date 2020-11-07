Highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations hit sooner than model predicted

DENVER (KDVR) — The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Colorado surpassed the highest peak back in April on Friday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

There were 42 new COVID-19 hospitalizations reported on Friday bringing the current total to 936. Modeling from CDPHE and Colorado School of Public Health predicted the total to be at its highest within two weeks, as reported on Saturday.

“Colorado has now reached the greatest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations we have had to date, exceeding our peak in April. We reached this even faster than the modeling predicted,” the CDPHE said in a statement.

According to the latest modeling, ICU capacity could be reached by December if the epidemic curve is not shifted.

CDPHE says the probability of encountering an infected person in the population is higher than it was at any point.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced a Home by 10 public order to try and curb the spread of COVID-19. The virus is spreading at a rate of 1 in every 100 people in Denver, CDPHE reports.

The University of Colorado Boulder announced students will go completely remote on Nov. 16 due to an increase in cases in the county.