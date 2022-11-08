DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment‘s COVID-19 data dashboard shows that cases are at the highest point in our state since late August.

As of Monday, the state’s seven-day positivity rate was 9.8%. The positivity rate measures the amount of COVID positive tests compared to the total amount of tests taken.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, incidence rates have risen over the last seven days.

Colorado Department of Health and Environment incidence rates 11/7/22

There are three counties in the state with a high community level over the last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Moffat County Rio Blanco Routt County

The CDC said communities with a high community level of COVID-19 should do the following:

Here’s a look at positivity rates for every county over the last seven days:

Adams: 9.7%

Alamosa: 13.4%

Arapahoe: 9.6%

Archuleta: 7.9%

Baca: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week

Bent: 8.5%

Boulder: 9.4%

Broomfield: 11.9%

Chaffee: 14.7%

Cheyenne: 8.6%

Clear Creek: 8.3%

Conejos: 17.9%

Costilla: 15.4%

Crowley: 9.1%

Custer: 16.7%

Delta: 12.4%

Denver: 9.6%

Dolores: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week

Douglas: 10.5%

Eagle: 13%

El Paso: 13%

Elbert: 11.3%

Fremont: 8.9%

Garfield: 8%

Gilpin: 7.1%

Grand: 2.7%

Gunnison: 10.1%

Hinsdale: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week

Huerfano: 10.8%

Jackson: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week

Jefferson: 8%

Kiowa: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week

Kit Carson: 20%

La Plata: 14.4%

Lake: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week

Larimer: 11.5%

Las Animas: 2.7%

Lincoln: 4.9%

Logan: 2.9%

Mesa: 18.3%

Mineral: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week

Moffat: 15.15

Montezuma: 15.9%

Montrose: 16.3%

Morgan: 3.3%

Otero: 3%

Ouray: 0.0%

Park: 11.5%

Phillips: 0.0%

Pitkin: 22.9%

Prowers: 4.3%

Pueblo: 9.2%

Rio Blanco: 31.5%

Rio Grande: 5.5%

Routt: 13.7%

Saguache: 14.3%

San Juan: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week

San Miguel: 16.7%

Sedgwick: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week

Summit: 16.6%

Teller: 14.3%

Washington: 0.0%

Weld: 10.5%

Yuma: 1.9%

What is the positivity percent?

According to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the percent positive is exactly what it sounds like: the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive, or: (positive tests)/(total tests) x 100%. The percent positive (sometimes called the “percent positive rate” or “positivity rate”) helps public health officials answer questions such as:

What is the current level of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) transmission in the community?

Are we doing enough testing for the amount of people who are getting infected?

The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet, Johns Hopkins shared.