High wind warning shuts down COVID testing sites across the state

DENVER (KDVR) — Due to the high wind warning issued across the state on Wednesday, multiple COVID testing, vaccine, and monoclonal antibody sites will be closed or delayed.
Testing sites closed:
- 16th Street Mall, Denver
- Chapman Park, Monte Vista
- La Veta High School, La Veta
- Lincoln County Public Health, Hugo
- Saguache Community Building, Saguache
- Walesenburg Train Depot, Walsenburg
Testing sites delayed opening at 10 a.m.
- Aims Community College, Greeley
- All City Stadium, Denver
- Aurora Public Schools Professional Learning Office and Conference Center, Aurora
- Centaurus High School, Lafayette
- Clayton Early Learning Center, Denver
- Clear Creek Valley Park, Arvada
- Colorado School of Mines, Golden
- Crossroads Community Center, Northglenn
- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College, Denver
- Echo Park Stadium, Parker
- Fort Lewis College, Durango
- Fort Morgan – Lincoln Street, Fort Morgan
- George Washington High School, Denver
- Instructional Support Facility, Aurora
- Jefferson County Fairgrounds, Golden
- Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy, Denver
- La Plata Fairgrounds, Durango
- Littleton Park and Walk, Littleton
- Our Lady Mother of the Church, Commerce City
- Pagosa Springs Medical Center, Pagosa Springs
- Red Rocks Community College, Lakewood
- Riverdale Regional Park, Brighton
- Rocky Mountain Prep, Denver
- Saint Vrain Valley School District Innovation Center, Longmont
- SOAR Academy, Englewood
- Southwest Plaza, Littleton
- Wiggins Community Church, Wiggins
Mobile vaccine clinics closed:
- Bill Reed Elementary, Loveland
- Centennial Elementary, Broomfield
- Children’s Hospital Colorado (North Campus), Broomfield
- Children’s Hospital Colorado (South Campus), Highlands Ranch
- Durango Transit Center, Durango
- English in Action parking lot, El Jebel
- Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Ball Arena parking lot, Denver
- Monarch Casino parking lot, Black Hawk
- North Conejos School District parking lot, La Jara
- North Railroad (parking lot off of East Main Street), Buena Vista
- Olander Elementary School, Fort Collins
- Tavelli Elementary, Fort Collins
- Walmart Supercenter, Montrose
- Ward Intermediate School (Crowley Middle School), Ordway
- Woodruff Memorial Library, La Junta
Mobile monoclonal antibody clinics closed:
- Alamosa, 97 Stadium Dr.
- Canon City, 201 N 6th St.
- Colorado Springs, 750 Citadel Dr.
- Craig, 1111 W Victory Way
- Denver, 5075 Lincoln St.
- Durango, 2500 Main Ave.
- Grand Junction, 2938 North Ave.
- Trinidad, 412 Benedicta Ave.
All patients that had appointments scheduled for Wednesday are being notified and rescheduled.
