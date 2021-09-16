‘High transmission’ rates lead Pitkin County to new COVID mask mandate

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — In light of the recent delta variant spread, Pitkin County has issued an indoor mask mandate for residents throughout the county.

The mandate went into effect Thursday Sept. 16, at 12:01 a.m., requiring all Pitkin County residents two-years-old and up to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Taking the highly contagious delta variant into account, the CDC issued a recommendation on July 27 of this year, urging vaccinations and masking for everyone — even those already vaccinated. Pitkin County enacted the mandate after registering in the “high transmission” status set by the CDC COVID Data Tracker.

“By adopting an indoor mask order now, we can preserve our healthcare system resources, protect the health of our community, and have the best chance at preventing hugely impactful capacity and social distancing restrictions in the future,” said Pitkin County Public Health Director Jordana Sabella.

For more information on the Pitkin County mask mandate and requirements, visit Pitkin County’s COVID-19 mask requirement page.