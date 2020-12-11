High school athletes make plea to Polis following delay of 2021 sports

HAXTUN, Colo. (KDVR) — Student-athletes in one of Colorado’s smallest towns have made a video urging Gov. Jared Polis to start the winter and spring high school sports seasons sooner.

Earlier this week, the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) have decided to delay the start of Season B sports due to the continued spread of COVID-19.

The video, which was posted to the Haxtun Facebook page, shows a handful of athletes urging Polis to allow high school games to proceed in much the same way as college sports.

Haxtun is about 155 miles northeast of Denver.

“We’re happy we’re allowed to play,” says athlete Ryan Tempel. “We just wish they wouldn’t keep pushing back the starting date.”

Haxtun parent Alicia Schram also sent a letter to Polis, urging him to consider the mental toll COVID-19 restrictions are taking on student-athletes.

“I just advocate for the smaller communities who aren’t as affected by COVID to be able to continue with sports as normally as possible,” says athlete Bella Tori.