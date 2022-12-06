DENVER (KDVR) — Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are rising in Colorado. The latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows that there have been 1427 hospitalizations for RSV since Oct. 1, 517 hospitalizations for influenza since Oct. 1, and there are 121 average daily hospitalizations for COVID-19 as of Nov. 30.

This is a chart from CDPHE showing new hospital admissions for COVID-19:

COVID-19 cases

As of Monday, the state’s seven-day positivity rate was 12.6%, which is up from 12.1% a week ago. The positivity rate measures the amount of COVID positive tests compared to the total amount of tests taken.

There are 16 counties in the state with a high community level over the last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Archuleta County Boulder County Broomfield County Dolores County Eagle County Fremont County Garfield County La Plata County Mesa County Montezuma County Phillips County Pitkin County Pueblo County Rio Blanco County San Juan County Sedgwick County

The CDC said communities with a high community level of COVID-19 should do the following:

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, incidence rates have risen over the last seven days.

Here’s a look at positivity rates for every county over the last seven days:

Adams: 12.3% (down over last week)

Alamosa: 14.5% (up over last week)

Arapahoe: 12.6% (up over last week)

Archuleta: 15.9% (down over last week)

Baca: 7.7% (down over last week)

Bent: 18.2% (up over last week)

Boulder: 12% (down over last week)

Broomfield: 13.1% (down over last week)

Chaffee: 10.2% (up over last week)

Cheyenne: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week

Clear Creek: 14.3% (down over last week)

Conejos: 16.7% (up over last week)

Costilla: 12.5% (up over last week)

Crowley: 0.0% (Same)

Custer: 21.4% (up over last week)

Delta: 7.1% (down over last week)

Denver: 12.3% (up over last week)

Dolores: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week

Douglas: 11.8% (up over last week)

Eagle: 14.9% (up over last week)

El Paso: 13.9% (up over last week)

Elbert: 6.9% (down over last week)

Fremont: 14.1% (down over last week)

Garfield: 15.9% (up over last week)

Gilpin: 17.4% (up over last week)

Grand: 16% (up over last week)

Gunnison: 5.5% (down over last week)

Hinsdale: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week

Huerfano: 13% (up over last week)

Jackson: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week

Jefferson: 10.9% (up over last week)

Kiowa: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week

Kit Carson: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week

La Plata: 16.8% (down over last week)

Lake: 21.1% (up over last week)

Larimer: 14.5% (up over last week)

Las Animas: 9.8% (up over last week)

Lincoln: 46.7% (up over last week)

Logan: 7.6% (down over last week)

Mesa: 15.9% (down over last week)

Mineral: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week

Moffat: 11.2% (down over last week)

Montezuma: 23.9% (down over last week)

Montrose: 8% (down over last week)

Morgan: 12% (up over last week)

Otero: 4.8% (same)

Ouray: 31.6% (up over last week)

Park: 14.5% (same)

Phillips: 37% (up over last week)

Pitkin: 27.8% (up over last week)

Prowers: 3.6% (down over last week)

Pueblo: 13.1% (up over last week)

Rio Blanco: 9.9% (down over last week)

Rio Grande: 4.8% (down over last week)

Routt: 18.1% (up over last week)

Saguache: 9.1% (down over last week)

San Juan: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week

San Miguel: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week

Sedgwick: 30.8% (up over last week)

Summit: 29.3% (up over last week)

Teller: 17.3% (up over last week)

Washington: 5.9% (down over last week)

Weld: 13.7% (up over last week)

Yuma: 13.8% (up over last week)

What is the positivity percent?

According to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the percent positive is exactly what it sounds like: the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive, or: (positive tests)/(total tests) x 100%. The percent positive (sometimes called the “percent positive rate” or “positivity rate”) helps public health officials answer questions such as:

What is the current level of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) transmission in the community?

Are we doing enough testing for the amount of people who are getting infected?

The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet, Johns Hopkins shared.