Heartbreaking task for Colorado woman who lost her mother to COVID-19

Marty Evans with a trash bag full of belongings

DENVER (KDVR) — A Weld County woman who lost her mother to COVID-19 is sharing her mom’s story to show others how deadly the virus can be.

Tracy’s Dilka’s 85-year-old mother, Marty Evans, died last weekend after contracting the coronavirus.

"It was heartbreaking, I’ve never cried so many tears,” Dilka said.

Within a matter of days of noticing symptoms, Evans’ health progressively got worse.

"I have never felt a body so hot. It was like touching a hot toaster,” Dilka said.

After Evans passed away, Dilka had to experience the trauma by herself. Since she had been with her mother, Dilka decided to self-isolate for two weeks - to protect her daughter and husband from COVID-19.

"Do what everybody says, stay home! Because it hurts losing your mother. Or your father. Brother, sister, parent, anybody,” Dilka said.

A service for Marty Evans will be held Tuesday evening.

“We don’t get to have a funeral. I can’t leave Weld County. She’s being buried in Yuma County,” Dilka said.

One of the saddest moments for Dilka during this was having to leave her mother’s clothes and items in a trash bag outside for the coroner to pick up.

“I had to put [the] clothes and items we wanted buried with her in a trash bag so [the] coroner could pick [them up]. He [coroner] was fully dressed in a gown, gloves and mask. He sprayed her bag and then put it in another bag. It broke my heart,” Dilka said.

