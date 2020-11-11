Health officials from 7 counties urge CDPHE to issue stronger COVID-19 measures, follow dial

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Association of Local Public Health Officials (CALPHO) is urging the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to act according to the COVID-19 Dial and issue stronger measures as cases and hospitalizations continue to rise at an alarming rate.

CALPHO is made up of six local public health agencies serving the seven-county Denver metro area, including Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, and Jefferson counties.

In the letter, which was sent to CDPHE on Thursday, Nov. 6, CALPHO said that delaying protocol on the COVID-19 dial could reduce the value of additional restrictions.

“While we appreciate the latitude in additional timing that CDPHE has provided to counties whose metrics exceed their Level on the Dial, we are concerned that with the steep acceleration of cases and hospitalizations, these delays will reduce the value of the additional restrictions provided in the higher level, essentially rendering them “too little, too late”.

Currently, Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, and Jefferson counties are in a Level Orange on the COVID-19 dial. Douglas County is at a Level yellow. Each of the 7 counties have reached Stay at Home levels for at least one category on the dial.

“Contract tracing and investigation capacity is tapped. Hospitalization rates are at an all-time high since the pandemic began and are projected to exceed capacity by year’s end. “

Numbers released on Tuesday show the state was 7 COVID-19 cases away from the highest level ever of COVID-19 confirmed and suspected hospital patients combined, which was 1270. The highest ever was April 9, which was 1277.

“We strongly encourage you to act according to the timelines and mechanisms identified within the PH Order and Dial Policy Framework.”

During a press conference on Monday, Governor Jared Polis extended the state’s mask mandate an extra 30 days. He also said Coloradans need to do the following: wear a mask, stay socially distant, wash your hands, and avoid social gatherings.