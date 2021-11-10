Health officials: Colorado could break COVID hospitalization record by January

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado has its back against the wall with hospital capacity, and now Gov. Jared Polis is asking the federal government for help.

The modeling currently has our state seeing even more hospitalizations than that peak last year to kick-off 2022.

There are currently 1,426 Coloradans in the hospital with COVID-19 and only about 750 beds- an all-time low. Nearly 80% hospitalized with COVID are not vaccinated.

The state is now predicting that unless the trend goes in the other direction, we could hit 2,258 hospitalizations by January, which is well above that peak last year.

The governor has different options to free up some space- including bringing FEMA surge teams in.

“There’s one on the ground right now at Park View, there are two others being finalized for the state. We could very well increase that. As you all know the staffing side of the hospital issue is an even larger one than the space side,” Polis told the state’s pandemic task force Wednesday.

Polis said he’s also in touch with local governments about vaccine requirements for big indoor events like those that take place at Ball Arena, which recently implemented a policy requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test in addition to mask-wearing for everyone. He said the last thing our state needs right now is a super spreader event.