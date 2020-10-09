Health dept.: Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas counties will face tighter restrictions if COVID numbers don’t drop

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — More than 1.5 million people in three metro Denver counties could soon be under tighter COVID-19 restrictions if case numbers do not begin improving shortly, the Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) warned Thursday.

Based on standards established by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), Adams County is currently in a “Safer Level 2” phase, while Arapahoe and Douglas counties are in a “Safer Level 1” phase.

Each level has its own set of restrictions, with those in Level 2 being stricter than those in Level 1. For example, personal gatherings are limited to 25 people under Level 1 but are limited to 10 people under Level 2.

TCHD provided the following data from CDPHE about COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations during the two-week period from Sept. 24 to Oct. 7:

Adams County (population 517,421): 1,420 new cases and 52 new hospitalizations
Arapahoe County (population 656,590): 885 new cases and 39 new hospitalizations
Douglas County (population 351,154): 400 new cases and 8 new hospitalizations

“We all need to step up our prevention measures to reduce transmission and keep our counties open,” Dr. John M. Douglas Jr., executive director of TCHD, said in a statement. “That means, we need to limit the number of activities we participate in. You’re more likely to get COVID-19 from someone you know and spend time with than a stranger.”

Douglas said that based on TCHD’s investigations and contact tracing, “a large number” of new cases are connected to social gatherings.

“To reduce the spread of infection, when gathering – whether it is indoors or outside, or at a private party or public event – everyone should be sure to wear face coverings, maintain at least six feet of social distancing from others outside of their household, and wash their hands frequently,” Douglas said.

A number of free COVID-19 testing sites are located throughout the counties. A list can be found on the TCHD website.

For more general information on coronavirus in Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties, click here.

