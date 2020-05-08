Health department orders Centennial restaurant to close after issuing several warnings

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — The Tri-County Health Department ordered a restaurant to close Thursday afternoon after issuing “several warnings” to the establishment.

Waters Edge Winery was told multiple times to comply with public health orders, the health department said.

“Despite the verbal and written warning, the winery continued to operate in a manner that violates the Public Health Orders and letting patrons sit at tables on the patio and not complying with social distancing requirements,” Tri-County Health said in a written statement.

The restaurant was ordered to close until the health department can determine it is following current regulations.

All Colorado restaurants have been closed to dine-in services since March 19. There is currently no set date for when dine-in services will resume.

Tri-County Health oversees Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

John Douglas Jr., MD, the executive director of Tri-County Health, said the following about the closure:

“We regret having to take this step at a time that we are proactively working with businesses across our three counties to help them open up safely under the Governors Public Health orders. However, the choice of one business not to comply with rules by which others are abiding is unfair to the rest of the community and the sacrifices that so many are making to keep transmission of COVID-19 under control while we are taking steps to cautiously re-open our businesses. We sincerely hope that Water’s Edge will choose to cooperate with the rules under which they are allowed to operate so we can lift this closure order.”