Headed to Vail? Emergency order issued for masks in public buildings due to surge in COVID-19

VAIL, Colo. (KDVR) — The Town of Vail announced an emergency order for masks that starts on Monday, Aug. 23 due to the surge in COVID-19 delta variant cases.

The emergency order has been signed by the town manager authorizing the protective measures until further notice.

The mask requirement applies to all members of the public entering Town of Vail buildings regardless of vaccination status.

According to the order, the requirement includes the following:

Municipal Complex

Vail Public Library

Welcome Centers

Fire stations

Transit centers

Public Works shops

The Town of Vail order states that people 2 years or younger and people for whom a face covering would cause impairment due to an existing health condition are exempted from the new order.

Town employees who cannot otherwise provide proof of vaccination status will also be required to wear face coverings beginning Monday, according to the Town of Vail.

Masks are already mandated on public transit because of a federal requirement which has now been extended to Jan. 18, 2022.