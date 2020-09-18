Head of CU Boulder football operations cited after 108 people participate in team hike

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The head of University of Colorado Boulder football operations was cited Friday after more than 100 people participated in a team hike, which officials say violated public health orders.

The City of Boulder announced Friday afternoon that Bryan McGinnis was issued a summons for violating a public health order and not obtaining a large group permit.

According to the City, a CU training staff member said a total of 108 people climbed Mount Sanitas — a popular hiking route in Boulder — on Thursday.

“City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Park (OSMP) rangers were made aware of the concerning behavior on Mt. Sanitas yesterday and visually confirmed that many participants were not wearing masks or observing social distancing when passing community members on the trail,” the City said in a statement.

In addition to violating public health orders, the group also violated rules requiring special permitting for groups larger than 24 people on OSMP land, Boulder officials said.

Rangers alerted CU about the incident and the university has cooperated fully, according to the City.

“University representatives have expressed regret about the incident and have assured the city they are taking steps to avoid further similar occurrences. City officials have an understanding that the university may take disciplinary action under its student code of conduct and health and safety regulations,” officials said.

The City said that while it largely tries to educate people rather than issuing citations, they will be given “for especially egregious behaviors like what occurred during this recent hike.”

Face coverings are required in public places when six feet of distance cannot be maintained.

CU Boulder Athletic Director Rick George issued the following statement:

“Our Athletic Department has been diligent in ensuring COVID-19 health and safety protocols are in place and followed by our staff and student-athletes. All student-athletes are tested for COVID-19 frequently to ensure they are healthy while training. As noted in the county’s self-quarantine directive for students, intercollegiate athletic training is an allowable activity. Our football team took a team hike on Thursday for training purposes. All players who took part had recently tested negative for COVID-19.

All of this said, we acknowledge the lapse in judgement and apologize for our football team partaking in a group activity like this on public open space amid the current COVID-19 climate. We share in the community’s concern and anxiety about the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, and we do not tolerate actions that are contrary to public health orders. We will address this with our football program, and continue to educate our coaches, staff and student-athletes about the importance of complying with public health orders, including wearing masks and physical distancing at all times while in public.”