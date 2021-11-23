Has mask order helped COVID cases in Boulder County?

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — Counties across the metro are bringing back mask mandates this week in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19 and providing some relief to hospital staff.

Denver, Adams, Arapahoe and Jefferson Counties will all require masks in indoor public spaces. Each county has its own set of rules, but businesses will have the option to ditch masks if they can prove at least 95% of people inside are vaccinated; that includes customers and staff.

Boulder County started a similar program after issuing its mask order in September. Businesses can apply to be a “Vaccine Verified Facility.” According to the county’s website, more than 250 facilities are currently vaccine-verified.

How Boulder business applied COVID rules

Full Circle Yoga in Longmont is among the vaccine-verified businesses. Owner John Espinosa said the online application process was straightforward. His business is not 100% vaccinated at all times. He said they opted to designate certain parts of the schedule as vaccine-only classes.

“They show their card, they only have to show it once, we put it in the computer and then every time they check in, it says they’ve already shown their card,” Espinosa said.

Espinosa said the process of providing proof of vaccination has not been a problem for students in those vaccine-only classes. He said the classes have become increasingly popular.

What does Boulder County COVID data show?

According to Boulder County COVID-19 data, the 7-day PCR test positivity dropped slightly after the mask order went in place but has steadily increased since.

County data also shows hospitalizations are higher now compared to when the order went into effect. On Sept. 3, the county reported 53 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, compared to 95 currently.