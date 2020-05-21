Hanging Lake Trail to open June 1 with social distancing, safety precautions

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Temporary guidelines now in place will allow Hanging Lake Trail to reopen for visitor enjoyment on June 1 in Glenwood Springs.

“The new measures will employ best practices for social distancing including fewer permits to hike the trail,” said Lisa Langer, Director of Tourism Promotion for Glenwood Springs, one of the stakeholders in the Hanging Lake Partners. “The reduced number of people will enable visitors to maintain CDC-recommended social distancing guidelines, while still providing a stunning and unique Glenwood Springs, Colorado hiking experience.”

Special Management Plan

Limit the maximum number of visitors to 128 people per day

Eight hiking group slots will be spaced throughout the day. Each slot will allow for a maximum of 16 hikers per group, with hikers in each group asked to follow six-foot social distancing guidelines.

Large groups of families or friends will need to split up and not exceed a group size of ten hikers.

While limiting usage for safety reasons, the plan will have the side effect of further enhancing the serene, remote, wilderness hiking experience of Hanging Lake.

To make navigating the trail as safe as possible, there are designated passing zones along the trail. At a main passing juncture, located at the halfway point, a supervisor will help coordinate the safe passing of ascending and descending groups.

Purchase Hanging Lake Hiking Permits Online

Visitors can purchase permits online for $12 per person. Hikers can either self-drive and park at the Hanging Lake Rest Area or visitors can bike or hike along the Glenwood Canyon Recreation Path to the trailhead. Both permits are identical in cost and time slot inventory. All hikers will be asked to present their permit upon arrival at the Hanging Lake Rest Area; only those with permits will be allowed to park.

Plan for Summertime Travel in Glenwood Canyon

Motorists should plan for construction and detours on I-70 when traveling to and from Hanging Lake. These include traffic holds at the Westbound I-70 on-ramp when leaving the Hanging Lake Rest Area (mile point 125). This is to allow traffic to safely enter the head-to-head detour. Motorists must follow detour signs and flagger direction. For current travel times in the Glenwood Canyon, please call or text 970-618-5379.