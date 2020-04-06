Hancock extends Denver stay-at-home order until April 30

DENVER (KDVR) — Mayor Michael Hancock has extended the stay-at-home order for the city and county of Denver until April 30.

The mayor announced last week his plan to extend the order, which was set to last until April 11, the same day as Gov. Jared Polis’ statewide order.

However, the governor also said that his order will likely be extended.

Hancock’s office said the city is also extending its ban on mass gatherings until April 30.

“I am very proud and thankful for all the Denver residents who are staying at home and practicing physical distancing,” Hancock said in a statement issued Monday afternoon. “I know this hasn’t been easy for many, but given the current data and advice from experts about the spread of COVID-19 in our community and across the country, these are the actions that are going to get us on the other side of this curve and protect the health of as many people as possible.”

As of Monday, the city had 6,090 contacts with businesses and residents about complying with the stay-at-home order.

The city has issued 1,796 warnings and 14 citations regarding the order.

Hancock said the city will conduct additional “outreach and enforcement” to ensure the order is being followed.