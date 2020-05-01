Hancock: Denver mask mandate starts May 6

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced Friday afternoon that face coverings will be required in most public spaces starting Wednesday, May 6.

The mayor issued the order through the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment. It only applies to the City and County of Denver.

According to the order, people will be required to wear face coverings while inside of or waiting to enter businesses and other public spaces, such as health care facilities and public transportation vehicles.

READ: Hancock’s full order detailing where face coverings are required

The order defines a face covering as the following:

Made of cloth, fabric or other soft or permeable material, without holes, that covers the nose and mouth and surrounding areas of the lower face.

May be factory-made or may be handmade and improvised from ordinary household materials.

Should fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face, include multiple layers of fabric, allow for breathing without restriction, and be able to be laundered and machine-dried without damage or change to shape.

Need to cover the nose and mouth at all times and should remain in place until taken off safely.

Should be replaced when it becomes dirty, wet, and/or difficult to breathe through.

Hancock said multiple agencies will be involved in enforcement. While those found in violation of the order will not be charged with a misdemeanor, it will be considered a civil violation, resulting in a fine of up to $999.

“When we’re at the grocery store, work or any other business, my face covering protects you and your face covering protects me,” Hancock said in a statement. “The virus isn’t going away any time soon. By wearing a face covering, you’re doing your part to reduce the spread of infections and keep everyone safer.”

The mayor said medical-grade masks, like N-95s, should be reserved for health care workers and first responders. Additionally, masks with a valve that allow for easier exhalation are not permitted.