Hancock: Denver facing $226 million shortfall due to COVID-19 crisis; City employees must take 8 furlough days

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock at a news conference about COVID-19 on May 14, 2020.

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock held a press conference Thursday afternoon to provide an update on the City’s response to COVID-19.

According to Hancock, the City now faces a $226 million budget shortfall due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The mayor said all 13,000 people employed by the City will have to take eight unpaid furlough days this year. While the furlough days are optional for elected officials, Hancock said he will take them.

Hancock implored lawmakers in Washington to provide recovery support and relief for Colorado cities.

He also said that according to financial experts, Denver’s economy is in a position to recover quicker from the pandemic than those of other cities.

Brendan Hanlon, the chief financial officer for the City and County of Denver, said that sales remain strong in sectors like grocery and beverage, as well as online sales.

However, the largest performing categories of sales, including restaurants and retail, dropped more than 20% in March.

Hanlon said April figures could be even worse.

“I could never have imagined seeing the numbers we’re seeing right now,” he said.

There was a 10.5% loss of revenue to the City’s general fund in March.

Moreover, a 62% drop in lodging tax revenue is predicted in 2020. Lodging tax is a major revenue generator for Denver.

Hanlon also said the City predicts a 16.8% drop in sales tax for 2020.