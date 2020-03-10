Hancock announces plan to help protect homeless population during coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced a plan to help the homeless population fight off the new coronavirus.

Hancock made the announcement during a press conference Monday.

Hand sanitizer will be handed out. More mobile hand-washing stations will be installed.

Bob McDonald, the executive director of the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, says mobile teams will start with shelters and include people living in places like Civic Center Park.

“This is an additional effort, on our part, to protect them from the coronavirus,” said McDonald.

People experiencing homelessness seem to be receptive to the increased prevention efforts.

"It’s something that needs to be done,” said a man who only wants to be identified as Jeff.

“I think it will (help),” said a man named Colin. “It can’t hurt. And I just think, peace of mind, people need that.”