HAMILTON 2020 Denver engagement postponed due to COVID-19 impacts

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Center For The Performing Arts announced Thursday that the August 12- October 4 engagement of HAMILTON at the Buell Theatre has been postponed due to the continuing impact of COVID-19 and restrictions around large gatherings in enclosed public venues.

DCPA said the decision was made in partnership with the producers of the show.

DCPA is looking at securing alternate dates for the HAMILTON engagement.

The DCPA will reach out to ticket holders regarding all of their ticketing options when new dates are confirmed.

“Once details are finalized, we look forward to making the announcement around bringing HAMILTON back to Denver. The challenges and uncertainties around this health crisis have had an enormous impact on all of our communities, and the theatrical community has been uniquely challenged. We want to express our sincere thanks to our subscribers, donors, ticket-buyers, and all who support the work of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. It is our sole focus to plan for that day in the future when we can welcome patrons back to the theatre in a manner that is healthy and safe.” John Ekeberg, Executive Director of Broadway and Cabaret