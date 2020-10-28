Halloween store owner says people need to get creative with how they celebrate

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Every few years, when Halloween falls on a Saturday, Reinke Brothers shop in Littleton gears up for a bigger season than normal.

Halloween 2020 falls on a Saturday, but this year is very different.

“Obviously it’s taken it’s toll on some of these things,” owner Greg Reinke told FOX31.

According to Reinke, business is down 90% at their haunted house attraction. He says the decline is mostly due to the state and county health guidelines limiting the number of customers.

“The store is actually doing fairly well. People are coming in. They’re buying the decorations. They’re doing the stuff they want to do,” he said.

With costume sales holding steady and COVID cases trending up, there are new concerns about Halloween activities contributing to a spike in positive cases.

“I don’t think it’s as scary as we think. Don’t think it’s not serious. But I think people are being very careful in how they’re going to handle this,” Reinke said.

Reinke, his brother and father all had COVID-19 back in March. While he and his father recovered quickly, his brother spent two months in the hospital.

“We’ve got to learn to live with this because if we shut down and everything goes to heck again, we’re done. We’re done and we won’t survive,” he said of the business.

The store has implemented strict capacity limits, temperature screenings, mask mandates and social distancing.

“I think this year’s Halloween is kind of sad,” Sydney Ullrich said. “It feels kind of weird because like usually like my age kids would go to parties but now we can’t really do that because of COVID.”

Instead, she says she will plans to purchase a bag of candy and watch scary movies on the couch.

Tri-County Health Department suggests scary movie marathons, outdoor costume contests, hiding treats around the house or yard or having a virtual pumpkin carving contest.

“Have [your child] walk around the house 30 times and ring the doorbell and give them a piece of candy every time they come through. Get a different mask or something like that but don’t throw this one away, especially for the kids,” Reinke said.

He says Halloween shouldn’t have to be cancelled because of COVID. Rather, people just need to get creative with how to celebrate.

“I think if anything it’s going to bring back Halloween the way it used to be when I was a kid my mom would take us out and we knew all the neighbors that gave us candy and stuff and I think it’s going to be more intimate,” he said.