Half of new outbreaks came from daily commute locales

DENVER (KDVR) – Gov. Jared Polis isn’t off base with his Step Up Colorado campaign. Half of the state’s coronavirus outbreaks in the last week have happened in garden variety daily stops most Coloradans frequent.

The governor’s campaign is a call against “prevention fatigue” – the idea that citizens are burning out on daily behavioral restrictions and are beginning to act as though the COVID-19 epidemic is past. Polis wants to remind Coloradans, as he said in a press conference Tuesday, that “we may be done with the virus, but the virus isn’t done with us.”

The new Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment numbers drive Polis’ point.

The two largest sources of outbreaks in the last week were offices/indoor workplaces and sit-down restaurants. Together with schools, hospitals and daycare centers, over half the state’s most recent outbreaks happened in areas close to the daily routine.