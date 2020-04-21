Gyms will not reopen on April 27, Polis’ office says

DENVER (KDVR) — While some Colorado businesses will reopen in limited capacity on April 27, gyms will not be among them, Gov. Jared Polis’ office confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, Polis said his stay-at-home order will expire on April 26, but some restrictions will stay in place.

Notably, restaurants and bars will remain closed except for takeout and delivery services.

On Tuesday, Polis’ office said gyms will also remain closed. His office sent the following statement to FOX31 and Channel 2:

“Bars, restaurants, and gyms have a higher risk of transmission occurring in those settings. Currently, gyms will not be reopening on April 27. We are considering allowing personal trainers in one on one settings and will look forward to engaging the industry on how they can reopen safely in the weeks and months.”

Once the stay-at-home order is lifted, the state will transition into a “safer at home” phase. Gatherings will still be limited to fewer than 10 people. Offices will be able to open at 50% capacity with precautions still being taken.

Personal services, such as hair salons and tattoo parlors, will also be able to reopen with restrictions in the “safer at home” phase.