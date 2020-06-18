Group plans to hike Manitou Incline Saturday in response to the ongoing closure

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM)— Despite COVID-19 restrictions easing, the Manitou Springs Incline remains closed. A group of people are demanding action and plan to hike the incline Saturday, June 20th to show the City of Manitou Springs the incline can reopen under current guidelines.

According to Incline Friends, the incline is owned by three different parties: the City of Colorado Springs, the City of Manitou Springs, and the U.S. Forest Service.

Last week the City of Colorado Springs introduced a proposal to reopen the incline- but an agreement has yet to be reached.

Since March, the popular Manitou Incline has been closed to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Once you do it and once you get to it and it’s addictive it’s a challenge and we miss it,” said Mark Rickman.

Rickman has taken on the challenging attraction for years and is planning Saturday’s march to send the City of Colorado Springs a message.

“Yes, I think that the City Council has not been open with full disclosure as to why it’s closed and I think they are holding the trail hostage,” Rickman said. ” Yes, COVID is around, but since Colorado is reopening and other trails are reopening we may as well reopen the incline.”

Rickman put out his call on Facebook and believes more than 100 people will show up Saturday.

“We are practicing social distance to show Manitou Springs City Council this trail should be open,” Rickman added.

Rickman says he’s talked with Manitou Springs city leaders and told them about his plan with the closure remaining in place, Rickman and others could face a steep fine of up to $2,650.

FOX21 News tried reaching out to Manitou Springs Mayor John Graham but he declined to do an on camera interview. He told us he will be releasing a statement on this demonstration Thursday.